Documentary on SS Rajamouli to hit OTT screens on August 2

A biographical documentary on one of the greatest filmmakers of this era – SS Rajamouli is soon to start streaming on a leading OTT platform from August 2. Presented by Anupama Chopra, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli honours the brilliance of the creator of Baahubali and the Academy Award winning RRR.
Talking about her experience as producer and host Anupama Chopra shares, “SS Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards.”
Rajamouli is known to have re-defined Indian cinema with the grandeur present in his storytelling techniques. His movies are known for their path-breaking visual effects and masterful cinematography. He not only created history by directing the two-part Baahubali which grasped the audience’s attention worldwide. In fact, at the end of the first movie ‘Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara?’ became a global rage. His next directorial RRR set new records for Indian Cinema when the song Naatu Naatu was awarded the Oscar. Through this documentary audience will be able to witness the mind behind the movies via interviews, behind-the-scenes footages, narratives, and more.
It also features insights from globally recognised icons like James Cameron, Joe Russo, Karan Johar, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan who speak on the director’s body of work and their personal collaborations.
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli to start streaming on Netflix from August 2