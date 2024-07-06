Documentary on SS Rajamouli to hit OTT screens on August 2

A biographical documentary on one of the greatest filmmakers of this era – SS Rajamouli is soon to start streaming on a leading OTT platform from August 2. Presented by Anupama Chopra, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli honours the brilliance of the creator of Baahubali and the Academy Award winning RRR.

Talking about her experience as producer and host Anupama Chopra shares, “SS Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema. His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards.”