Selena Gomez gets her Emmy due; Tyler James Williams, Nikki Glaser, Eric André react to nominations

She is now the most Emmy-nominated Latina producer. This is her first Emmy nomination for acting. “I’m honored and insanely grateful for this. Thank you for giving me Mabel” she said in an Instagram post.

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) are both up for lead actress. Jon Hamm (Fargo) joins 2020 winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) and previous nominee Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) in the supporting actor category. The Morning Show also dominates the supporting actress field with nominations for Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor.

Emma Stone, the best actress winner at this year's Oscars for Poor Things did not get nominated for her role in The Curse. Stone was mentioned in a number of predictions as a possible lead actress contender. The show itself was also overlooked in the drama series category.

Her fellow 2024 Oscar winner had better luck.

Robert Downey, Jr., who won the supporting actor Oscar for Oppenheimer, is nominated in the supporting actor category for The Sympathizer. He plays four characters in the spy drama.

Reactions from select nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards, including some first-time nominees.

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

“You want to do it with good people, and I’m happy that I get to be on this journey with good people and celebrate this with good people. So it’s not just a celebration of what happened, but who it happened with. "

