Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases

Wondering what to watch this weekend? We recommend just the right titles!
Action: The Fall Guy
Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is a stuntman and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for entertainment. Fresh off an almost career-ending accident, Colt, now has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham. June 14. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Maharaj
Based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, the film follows Karsandas Mulji, a journalist and social reformer, who was a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and social reform. He questions a powerful spiritual leader’s extreme control over his followers. This will be Junaid Khan’s debut film. Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh also star in the movie. Language: Hindi. June 14. On Netflix.
Documentary: Federer: Twelve Final Days
This feature-length documentary chronicles Swiss tennis player Roger Federer during the final 12 days of his celebrated professional tennis career. It features appearances by Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. The documentary captures Federer’s inner sanctum and captures various intimate and powerful moments. June 20. On Amazon Prime Video.
Comedy: Kota Factory (Season 3)
The series, set in Rajasthan’s Kota, follows the life of students in the city and their efforts to get into an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) by cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The new season will trace the students’ chaotic entry into adulthood alongside their trusted teacher and mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, played by Jitendra Kumar. Language: Hindi. June 20. On Netflix.
Sports: Serbia vs England
England kick-off their UEFA Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia at Veltins- Arena in Germany. The two sides have met each other 15 times and England have come out on top on six occasions. The two sides played friendly matches last week, where Serbia beat Sweden 0-3 and England lost to Iceland 0-1. Can England start the tournament with a win? June 17, 12.30 am. On SonyLIV.
Docuseries: America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Created by Emmy Award–winning director Greg Whiteley, the series follows the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, from their auditions to training camp and NFL season. It documents the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared through the 2023–24 season. June 20. On Netflix.
Horror: Yakshini
A mix of folklore and modern-day romance, Yakshini is the story of Maya, who is on a quest to undo a curse. Being a supernatural being, she comes across a hopeless romantic and forms an unlikely relationship with him. The cast includes Lakshmi Manchu, Vedhika Kumar and Rahul Vijay in the lead roles. Language: Telugu. June 14. On Disney+ Hotstar.