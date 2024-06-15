Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases

Wondering what to watch this weekend? We recommend just the right titles!

Action: The Fall Guy

Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling) is a stuntman and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for entertainment. Fresh off an almost career-ending accident, Colt, now has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Hannah Waddingham. June 14. On BookMyShow Stream.