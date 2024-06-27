These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!
The only thing that is worse than being the assistant to a high-maintenance movie star who doesn’t take you seriously is finding out that he is smitten with your mom. That is pretty much the plot of comedy drama, A Family Affair. A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex and identity. The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King and Liza Koshy, among others. June 28. On Netflix.
Drama: Mishri
Mishri’s career aspirations dim as she navigates the demands of homemaking, grappling with the unexpected realities of her new role as a housewife. But despite tying the knot, Mishri (Shruti Bhist) resolves to part ways with her husband Raghav and pursue her dream on her own. Language: Hindi. July 3. On JioCinema.
Drama: Fancy Dance
Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every minute goes into finding her sister and preparing Roki for an upcoming powwow. When Jax is at the risk of losing custody to Roki’s grandfather, the duo hit the road to find Roki’s mother. June 28. On Apple TV+
Action: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. July 3. On Netflix.
Docuseries: The Man with 1000 Kids
The series uncovers the gripping tale of a charming Dutch scammer, Jonathan Meijer, who is accused of travelling the world deceiving mothers into having his babies on a mass scale. The three-part series investigates the murky world of the fertility industry and uncovers how due to a lack of global regulations, some international fertility clinics continue to allow anonymous donations. July 3. On Netflix.
Crime: Rautu Ka Raaz
This crime mystery film directed by Anand Surapur revolves around the sleepy valley of Rautu, in Mussoorie, which wakes up to the murder of a school warden. Small-town inspector Deepak Negi is asked to solve this chilling case. Who might have a revenge plot in the otherwise peaceful city? Find out! Language: Hindi. June 28. On Zee5.
Action: Aavesham
Three teenagers come to Bengaluru for their engineering education and get involved in a fight with their seniors. They find a local gangster named Ranga to help them take revenge. After meeting him, he takes them through a journey of events which they never even expected would happen to them. Language: Malayalam. June 28. On Amazon Prime Video.