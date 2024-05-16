'Scam’ series set to return with season showcasing the Subrata Roy saga

The hit streaming series Scam is set to return with its third part after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Titled, Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga, the new season of the series will follow the life of businessman Subrata Roy, the founder of Sahara.

In the early 2000s, Roy, who passed away in November last year, was accused of several financial wrongdoings, including chit-fund manipulations to fake investors.