These seven upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!

We have you covered with the latest upcoming OTT releases this weekend!
Drama: Blitz
The movie follows the epic journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita, sends him to safety in the English countryside. George is defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald in East London and embarks on an adventure of immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son. November 22. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Season 2)
The second season of this romantic crime thriller releases today, with Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin reprising their roles as Shikha, Purva and Vikrant. Following the abduction of Purva, Vikrant wrestles with feelings of love and vengeance, leaving a bloody trail behind. Language: Hindi. November 22. On Netflix.
Docuseries: Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey
The series reexamines the killing of JonBenét Ramsey, an American child beauty queen, investigating missteps made by law enforcement and the media. The series also looks at possible measures that could potentially solve the case. It also has interviews of key people, including John Bennett Ramsey, JonBenét’s father. November 25. On Netflix.
Comedy: Our Little Secret
Forced to spend Christmas under the same roof, two resentful exes must hide their romantic history after they discover that their current partners are siblings. The cast includes Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth and Tim Meadows, among others. November 27. On Netflix.
Sports: Ipswich Town vs Manchester United
It’s a big day for Manchester United as Rúben Amorim takes charge for his first game as the new manager of the club against Ipswich in the Premier League. The two sides last met in 2015 in the EFL Cup, where Manchester United won 3-0. Rúben Amorim will be hoping to kick-off his Manchester United managerial career with a win this weekend. November 24, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Thriller: The Girl in the Trunk
A woman finds herself trapped in the enclosed space of a speeding car’s trunk, wearing her brand-new wedding dress. She uses a phone to attempt an escape, identify the kidnapper and survive. November 22. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: The Rana Daggubati Show
Hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati himself, the show is an unfiltered peek into the lives of your favourite Tollywood celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya and SS Rajamouli. Witness these celebrities unmask and relax across eight episodes of candid conversations and unexplored facets. Language: Telugu. November 23. On Amazon Prime Video.