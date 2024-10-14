Venky AV opens up on exploring PTSD in ‘Bhanwar’ from anthology series ‘Zindaginama’

Writer-director Venky AV's latest project, Bhanwar, is now streaming on SonyLIV as part of Zindaginama, a six-tier anthology series centered on mental health. Featuring an impressive cast, including Shweta Basu Prasad, Priya Bapat, Swaroopa Ghosh, Alka Amin, and Dayashankar Pandey, Bhanwar seeks to shed light on the complexities of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Venky discussed the inspiration behind Bhanwar. He explained, “When I was approached to develop a film for Zindaginama, I had the creative freedom to choose the subject. I selected trauma as the central theme because, although it's common, it is often misunderstood. PTSD is typically associated with war veterans or those who have experienced catastrophic events, but trauma can impact anyone in subtle, unseen ways. Through Bhanwar, I aimed to highlight that trauma manifests in various forms and affects people from all walks of life, while also emphasising resilience and the importance of a strong support system in overcoming mental health challenges.”

Venky intentionally crafted two female protagonists from different social backgrounds to resonate with diverse audience segments. “It was essential for both characters to be complex and multi-dimensional—strong yet imperfect,” he stated. “They face similar challenges but navigate them in distinct ways, allowing viewers to see parts of their own struggles reflected in these women.”

Reflecting on the writing process, Venky acknowledged the challenges of authentically portraying PTSD. “The biggest hurdle was ensuring authenticity in depicting a real medical condition without slipping into dramatisation for effect. It was crucial to represent the genuine struggles of those experiencing trauma,” he noted.

As the creative director on Bhanwar, Venky collaborated closely with director Aditya Sarpotdar. He praised Sarpotdar’s commitment to authenticity and his ability to elicit grounded performances from the cast. “Working with Aditya was rewarding. His collaborative spirit and respect for the script facilitated deep discussions on the nuances of the story,” Venky shared.

When asked why viewers should watch Zindaginama, Venky emphasised its thoughtful approach to mental health. “The series demystifies mental health with honesty and provides entertainment without sacrificing depth. Bhanwar carries a hopeful message that resonates with anyone who has faced emotional challenges. I hope viewers find both comfort and inspiration in it.”

Looking ahead, Venky is creating a true crime web series and is set to make his directorial debut in a commercial feature film."