Courtroom Drama ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ set to premiere on March 1

Brace yourselves for the courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai soon to hit your screen from March 1, onwards on Netflix. The series stars Ravi Kishan, Bidhi Bisht, Anant V Joshi, Naila Grewal and Yashpal Sharma among others, and promises to be the dose of laughter that you much need.

Maamla Legal Hai is a blend of humour, legal jargon, and emotions which makes it a must-watch series. Set against the backdrop of Patparganj District Court, the series explores this fictional world of law through the eyes of eccentric lawyers, bizarre clients, and odd cases. Rahul Pandey serves as the series director with Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja as the writers.

Series Poster

Ravi, who plays the protagonist essays the role of VD Tyagi, who is the charming president of Patparganj Bar Association and dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India. Like most people, he has a special ability for jugaads and his team of lawyers redefine the term ‘legal eagle’.

The series offers a refreshing insight into the world of law with interesting, fun, and memorable characters who are bound to make you laugh as they progress through unbelievable cases, some of which are inspired by strange real-life instances.

The comedy series is just what is needed to be binge-watched as one bids adieu to the winter and welcomes the summer. With a motley cast of experienced actors and performers, one is sure in for a treat in this courtroom drama.

Maamla Legal Hai will stream from March 1, 2024, on Netflix.