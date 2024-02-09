Here are our 7 picks of upcoming OTT releases you should not miss out on

It's Valentine's week and even though there are a lot of upcoming OTT releases, one is always ready to watch romantic movies during this time. Keeping that in mind, there are two releases you need to keep an eye on — Upgraded and Players, that are sure to keep you hooked to your viewing screens.

Drama: The New Look

This upcoming thriller series showcases the story of how fashion icons like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated through the horrors of World War II and launched their modern fashion. The cast includes Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich and Maisie Williams, among others. February 14. On Apple TV+

Romance: Upgraded

Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern who dreams of a career in the art world while also trying to impress her demanding boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei). On a work trip, Ana is upgraded to first class, where she meets Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss. This lie sets off a chain of events and romance until it threatens to surface. February 9. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: Aston Villa vs Manchester United

The Red Devils travel to Villa Park to take on fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League. Manchester United are enjoying a good run of games, winning four of their previous five matches. The last time the two sides met, Manchester United came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford. Is a similar story awaiting this time too? February 11, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Comedy: Players

Directed by Trish Sie and written by Whit Anderson, this rom-com is based on New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) and her friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr), who along with her crew, have spent years crafting successful hook-up ‘plays.’ But when Mack unexpectedly falls for one of her targets, they must all learn what it means to play for keeps. February 14. On Netflix.

Crime: The Serpent - Charles Sobharaj Tapes

This upcoming show unravels the chilling tale of Charles Sobharaj, who is believed to be responsible for 12 to 24 murders in the 1970s. Known as a killer, swindler, gem merchant and master manipulator, Charles was released from jail in December 2022 after 19 years of imprisonment. Through victim testimonies and personal archives, the show uncovers the life of Asia’s most notorious killer. February 11. On Discovery+

Adventure: Tracker

Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist, roams around the country as a ‘reward seeker.’ He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while being content with his own fractured family. The cast includes Justin Hartley, Mary McDonnell, Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany, among others. February 12. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Thriller: Bhakshak

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, the film is based on the 2020 Muzaffarpur Women’s Shelter Case. A struggling local journalist starts a dogged investigation into cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls. February 9. On Netflix.