Gulshan Devaiah to star in untitled action series

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is known for Shaitan, Hunterrr, Ghost Stories and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, is set to star in an upcoming action series.

The series marks his second project in the action genre after the Vasan Bala directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in which he played dual characters of Karate Mani and Jimmy.



Talking about the project, the actor said: "After Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, this is perhaps the most action I’ve had to do for any project. The sequences are designed to be fun and entertaining.”

The details about the yet-to-be-titled series have been kept under wraps.

He added: “I am enjoying this new experience and trying to find my way of pulling off such stylised fight sequences. I wouldn’t say it’s easy, oh no, but what’s the fun in doing easy things.”



Earlier, the actor garnered immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for his portrayal of 4-Cut Atmaram in the black comedy crime thriller streaming series Guns & Gulaabs.

The actor also has the children's film Little Thomas in the pipeline.