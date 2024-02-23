These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on

With thriller series like Poacher and The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth releasing this weekend, it looks like another jam-packed weekend for binge-watching. Here are other titles that are releasing over the weekend that are sure to keep you hooked to your viewing screens.

Crime: Mea Culpa

This American legal thriller stars Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes in the lead roles. A criminal defense attorney must choose between her family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. February 23. On Netflix.

Adventure: Shogun

This historical drama series is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village. February 27. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Sports: Manchester United vs Fulham

Momentum will be with Manchester United when Fulham come to Old Trafford to take on The Red Devils in the Premier League. Manchester United haven’t lost a match since the New Year and in-form striker Rasmus Højlund will look to add to his tally against Fulham. The visiting side lost to Aston Villa in their last match and will be looking to bounce back from that defeat. February 24, 8.30 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Horror: Fear

After a year of living through the worldwide pandemic, a group of friends decide to gather in the remote Tahoe Mountains, to stay at the ‘Historic Strawberry Lodge.’ This much-needed getaway and celebratory weekend turns into a waking nightmare. The cast includes Joseph Sikora, King Bach, Ruby Modine and Annie Illonzeh among others. February 27. On BookMyShow Stream.

Action: 57 Seconds

A tech blogger finds a time-altering device that can rewrite the past. He seeks to take revenge against the corporate empire that destroyed his family. But his actions trigger a chain of events and now he is in a pulse-pounding battle for survival where every second counts. February 23. On BookMyShow Stream.

Suspense: Poacher

A group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and good Samaritans risk their lives trying to track down the biggest elephant ivory poachers in India’s history and bring them to justice. The cast includes Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Kani Kusruti, among others. February 23. On Amazon Prime Video.

Docuseries: The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

This upcoming four-episode series offers a riveting exploration into the Sheena Bora case. The series includes never-before-seen family photographs and phone recordings and sheds light on Sheena’s disappearance and the shocking aftermath. Indrani Mukerjea, infamous for her alleged involvement in Sheena’s death and her daughter Vidhie take centre stage in the series. February 23. On Netflix.