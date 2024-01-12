Sony BBC Earth announces three new shows for curious minds 

Do you remember all those questions you had as a kid? What kind of fishes live in the ocean? What was it like living in ancient times and why are zig-zag roads scary and not fun? Well, Sony BBC Earth is here to make sure you get the answers you’ve been looking for. They have a riveting lineup of shows for their viewers starting from World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Ancient Powers to Spy in the Ocean.

World’s Most Dangerous Roads will take the viewers on an adrenaline-filled ride with six British celebrities. Feel the rush as you watch them navigate some of the most dangerous highways and breathtaking landscapes.

The next show Ancient Powers is a wish granted for the curious person. You know who we’re talking about! Journey through time and unveil secrets hidden within ancient monuments and landmarks. Get to know the social, technological and physical challenges five powerful civilizations faced in their fight for survival and the ultimate goal of leadership over the ancient world all from the comfort of your couch.

With Spy in the Ocean, you get to go on a special underwater mission and gain a new perspective on what the ocean looks like for those who are dwellers of the deep. Dive with the dolphins as they take you through what life looks like in the ocean.

Tune in on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm from January 13 to catch Ancient Powers. Watch World’s Most Dangerous Roads on Monday and Friday at 10.00 pm from January 15 and Spy in the Ocean on January 22, 2.00 pm and 9.00 pm from Monday to Thursday.