From Kannivedi to Conjuring Kannappan, these 9 Tamil titles to release on Netflix in 2024

While the state marked Pongal this year with houses decorated with flowers and lit with diyas, and guests welcomed with Kolam, the homelanders living far can now enjoy and relish their nativity with the release of blockbuster Tamil films making its way to the theatre and very soon on Netflix.

For the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Netflix is all buckled up to captivate its viewers with the licensed release of 9 major Tamil films hitting the big screen starting January 2024.

These films are slated to make their initial theatrical release allowing fans to indulge in the cinematic brilliance of their favorite actors on the big screen before the movies find their way to Netflix for an encore viewing experience in the comforts of their homes.

The announcements of these 9 titles on Netflix’s social media have sparked a wave of enthusiasm among Tamil cinema-goers, who eagerly await the cinematic and streaming delights that lay ahead.

Also Read: From Pushpa 2 to Jr NTR’s Devara, 12 Telugu blockbusters to release on Netflix in 2024

From Ajith’s VidaaMuyarchi to Sivakarthikeyan’s next and the sequel to one of the biggest films from Tamil cinema starring Kamal Haasan in India 2, and many more will be streaming on Netflix as part of its licensed content for 2024.

In addition, Monika Shergill, VP of content on the upcoming line-up from Netflix shares, “The viewing of South content on Netflix has increased by 50% YoY, and with the addition of these new films we promise to make every night a blockbuster night for our members.”

Encapsulating the viewers with a wide array of genres, from light-hearted horrors like Conjuring Kannappan starring Satish and Regina Cassandra to action-drama movies like Kannivedi and Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Also Read: 'I feel like an Indian now,' actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi on brand 'India', Telugu debut, cancel culture and more