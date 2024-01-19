These 7 upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out

Docuseries: A Real Bug’s Life

The series is an adventure into nine different micro-bug worlds around the globe. The forces of nature there, play out on a miniature scale where tiny creatures rely on powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. Follow the lives of these tiny heroes living in worlds beyond our imagination.

January 24. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Crime: Griselda

Based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a notorious cocaine trafficker, this upcoming miniseries is directed by Andrés Baiz and stars Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra and Martin Rodriguez among others. Griselda flees from Medellin to Miami along with her three young sons and a kilo of cocaine and becomes a ruthless boss of a thriving drug empire. January 25. On Netflix.

Science fiction: The Kitchen

Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) live in a dystopian future in London, where all social housing has been removed. They fight to navigate the world as the residents of The Kitchen, a community that isn’t ready to abandon their home. January 19. On Netflix.

Horror: All Fun and Games

A group of teenagers living in Salem, Massachusetts, find a cursed knife that sets free a demon that forces them to play deadly and gruesome versions of childhood games. There are no winners in these games, but only survivors. The cast includes Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth among others. January 20. On BookMyShow Stream.

Reality TV: Shark Tank India

The much-anticipated third season of the popular Indian business reality show releases on Monday. Hosted by Rahul Dua, the latest season will feature new sharks like Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala along with six other returning sharks. As the participants pitch their unique ideas to the panel, who will be able to raise the money to fund their business model? January 22. On SonyLIV.

Sports: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal welcomes Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League, as they look to bounce back from a defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup. The two sides last met in August last year, when Arsenal edged The Eagles 1-0 through Martin Odegaard’s penalty. Can Arsenal win and make it into the top three? January 20, 6 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Action: Indian Police Force

Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra) is a committed officer who sacrifices everything, risks his family's life and safety to bring an end to a dangerous criminal network that is threatening the innocent. He faces numerous obstacles during his mission to protect the people and showcases a relentless pursuit of justice against all odds. Other cast members include Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi, among others. January 19. On Amazon Prime Video.