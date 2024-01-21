Jacob Elordi spoofs ‘The Bachelor’ in hilarious ‘Crown Your Short King’ sketch on SNL

Saturday Night Live kicked off its first show of 2024 with a side-splitting spoof of The Bachelor, cleverly titled ‘Crown Your Short King,’ challenging the conventional notion that taller guys always finish first.

Host Jacob Elordi took centre stage as the mock dating show unfolded. Chloe Fineman played the role of the eligible bachelorette, Tiffany, who is determined to overcome her preconceived notions about shorter men, decided to give them a fair chance at winning her heart.

Upon arriving at ‘Short King Mansion,’ Tiffany humorously remarked, “Damn, I should have packed more flats.” She confessed to her history of setting a height requirement on dating apps but acknowledged that getting to know the short kings made her realise she had been overlooking some incredible guys.

Also read: Hansal Mehta’s biographical series 'Gandhi' begins filming

The contestants, portrayed by SNL cast members, showcased their personalities, with Tiffany particularly impressed by Bowen Yang's Kevin, who opened up about his dog's anxiety, and Darryl, dubbed “the funniest guy on planet Earth.”

As the climax approached, Tiffany faced the task of awarding the coveted short king crown. However, a last-minute contestant, Jackson (played by Elordi), who stood a full foot taller than the group, disrupted the proceedings. Despite his apparent intellectual disadvantage, Jackson won Tiffany's heart with his charming revelation of being from Pittsburgh, technically still having a girlfriend, and urgently needing to borrow USD 20,000.

Also read: Selena Gomez reunites with David Henrie for magical comeback in Wizards of Waverley Place sequel

In a surprising twist, Jackson swept Tiffany off her feet, and the sketch concluded with an obnoxious make-out session between the mismatched pair. The hilarious spoof left viewers in stitches, teasing the possibility of future episodes where golden short kings compete for the coveted crown on SNL’s satirical dating stage.

