Puja Banerjee on playing Miss Elina in Cabaret

Actor Puja Banerjee returns to OTT with an interesting role of a cabaret dancer in Utsav Mukherjee’s series Cabaret, that’s streaming on Addatimes from today. Promising to be an engaging period romance

set in Bengal of the ’60s and ’70s, the show focuses on Miss Elina (played by Banerjee) — a brilliant cabaret dancer — and Swarup — a Naxalite militant played by Satyam Bhattacharya. Through their narrative, Cabaret explores social dynamics, class hierarchy, radical politics, and human emotions. We speak with Banerjee to know more.

How difficult was playing Elina?

I was excited, but nervous as well. The show has many such elements that I haven’t attempted before, and I was doubtful whether I would be able to do justice to the character. Cabaret takes us to a different era. Be it style statements, the way they spoke, or the way they walked, each cabaret dancer had a unique style.

So, I thought of creating a signature style for Elina, making sure she didn’t look like anyone’s copy.

How do you deal with situations when your vibes don’t match with a director?

I’m flexible that way, and I try to be a director’s actor. After all, a director is the captain of the ship. Sometimes it also happens that I don’t like a particular shot, but the director is satisfied. While shooting, we can’t see ourselves and we keep pushing, but the director knows exactly what he or she wants.

How are you balancing work between Mumbai and Kolkata?

I have been doing this forever. I shifted to Mumbai when I was in the 5th standard. But my roots are here. I just renovated my 150-year-old ancestral home in Burdwan, and I have plans to visit it. I come to Kolkata every year during Durga Puja along with my son. I want him to know our culture, practices and roots.

Upcoming projects?

I shot two Bengali films last year — one with Prosenjit Chatterjee, and the other is a womencentric film. I also shot an item number that will be released in April.

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar