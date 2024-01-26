These upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on

Drama: Expats

Based on Janice YK Lee’s 2016 novel The Expatriates, this six-episode limited series centres on three American women — Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy. The series looks into issues like privilege and explores what happens when the line between victim-hood and culpability becomes blurred. January 26. On Amazon Prime Video.

Sports: Newport County vs Manchester United

Manchester United take on Newport County for the first time in their history as they travel to Rodney Parade for the 4th Round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. The Red Devils defeated Wigan 0-2 to progress to the 4th Round, while Newport County beat Eastleigh 1-3 in the replay after their first match ended 1-1. Manchester United are the favourites to win the clash, but is there an upset awaiting? January 28, 10 pm. On SonyLIV.

Drama: Masters of the Air

Based on Donald L Miller’s book of the same name, the series follows the lives of the men of the 100th Bomb Group, a United States Air Force unit. They conduct dangerous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and struggle with the frigid conditions and lack of oxygen. It showcases the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich. January 26. On Apple TV+

Romance: After Everything

Sequel to After Ever Happy, the fifth and final installment in the After film series, finds Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) living separate lives after Hardin publishes his revealing book without her knowledge. Hardin, heartbroken, retreats into drinking and other harmful habits and also faces writer’s block. He also might have to return a sizable advance if he doesn’t complete the new manuscript. He realises that the only way forward is to right his wrongs so that he can think of a future with Tessa. February 1. On Netflix.

Comedy: The Underdoggs

Jaycen ‘Two Js’ Jennings is a washed-up ex-professional football star, who takes on an unexpected opportunity. He decides to coach an unruly football team when he is sentenced to community service. During the process, he tries to get his life back on track and rediscovers his love for the sport. The cast includes Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schulz, Mike Epps and George Lopez. January 26. On Amazon Prime Video.

Crime: Karmma Calling

Set against the backdrop of the ultra-rich and affluent Kothari family, the series narrates the story of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of the Alibaug millionaire society. But her glamorous world has a darker side, one that is of betrayal and deceit. The cast includes Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood and Vikramjeet Virk among others. January 26. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Docuseries: Alexander: The Making of a God

Widely considered to be one of the greatest and most successful military commanders, Alexander was the king of the ancient Greek city of Macedon. This upcoming series includes expert interviews and reenactments that reveal the extraordinary life of Alexander and his desire to conquer the world. January 31. On Netflix.