Actor Jay Thakkar on playing a psycho terrorist in upcoming series, Adrishyam 

Actor Jay Thakkar, finally ticked off one of his wishes on his bucket list-- he is to play a psycho villain character.

Jay, who started off his career as a child artist in 2004 with well-known shows like Guturgu- India's 1st Silent Comedy Show, Lagi Tujhse Lagan, Uttaran, and Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2, is also seen in Jio Cinema's UP65, Amazon Prime's Laakhon Mein Ek, Ram Setu and Dream Girl.

Jay will now be seen playing a psycho terrorist in Sony Liv's upcoming action thriller series, Adrishyam- The Invisible Heroes, with Divyanka Tripathi.

Jay says, "It was one of my wishes to play a psycho villain character as I wanted to experiment and portray different shades for my audience. I have done theatre where I was often intrigued by portraying Navarasa art form and always wanted to show this psycho-fark side of my character to the audience, adding colour to my acting palette".

Describing his working experience with Divyanka Tripathi, he tells, "Sharing screen space with Divyanka was also a wish come true. She is sweet, helpful, and kind. I have many scenes with Divyanka and she was always very supportive and protective of my safety whenever it came to any action scenes. We used to improvise a lot, and she is a really versatile and talented actress."

Delving into the details of his character, he further adds, "I am playing a Pakistani Kashmiri terrorist and I am the youngest of all who plans a conspiracy to attack a few groups of civilians in India. Since my character is a sociopath, I don't have mercy, fear, or regret even after getting caught and unethically interrogated by Divyanka, who plays an Indian secret agent. Various brutal shades of a psychopath has been shown including how he bites off his own nails during interrogation, bites his real dad's ears off, and behaves like a merciless maniac during interrogation in spite of getting beaten ruthlessly!"



Jay will also be seen with Shreyas Talpade and Tushar Kapoor in an upcoming theatrical release which is yet untitled. He is also currently shooting for TVF's & Sony Liv's upcoming web series Gullak season 4, and soon, his other web series Pranksters will be released.