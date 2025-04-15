‘Inglourious Basterds’ star Mélanie Laurent joins ‘Fauda’ season 5: Reports

French actress Mélanie Laurent, known worldwide for her acclaimed role in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009), is set to appear in the fifth season of the Israeli spy thriller Fauda. According to a report, Mélanie has been will be starring in seven of the next season's nine episodes. Production on the new season is expected to start later this month.
While details of Mélanie’s character remain under wraps, her casting signals a major moment for the global Israeli series. The twice César Award-winning actress has worked with Fauda co-creator and lead star Lior Raz on action films such as 6 Underground and Operation Finale, making this reunion one to watch. Director Omri Givon is back at the helm of the new season, along with Tehran's Omri Shenhar coming aboard as the lead writer.
Mélanie Laurent achieved international recognition with Inglourious Basterds, holding her own opposite Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz. She went on to feature in Hollywood blockbusters such as Now You See Me and French critical darlings such as Don't Worry, I'm Fine and Tomorrow.Up next, she will star in the Apple TV+ series À L’Ombre des Forêts, further expanding her international footprint.
Produced by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda is a drama series that draws from their experiences in the Israeli security services and sees an elite unit of operators tackle high-stakes operations. The gritty depiction of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gained acclaim and a dedicated worldwide fan base.
According to reports, Fauda season 5 will be launched on Israel's yes TV in early 2026, before being released worldwide on Netflix. Mélanie Laurent's casting comes after recent foreign additions to Israeli series, following Hugh Laurie's surprise role in Tehran last year.