‘Inglourious Basterds’ star Mélanie Laurent joins ‘Fauda’ season 5: Reports

Produced by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, Fauda is a drama series that draws from their experiences in the Israeli security services and sees an elite unit of operators tackle high-stakes operations. The gritty depiction of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has gained acclaim and a dedicated worldwide fan base.

According to reports, Fauda season 5 will be launched on Israel's yes TV in early 2026, before being released worldwide on Netflix. Mélanie Laurent's casting comes after recent foreign additions to Israeli series, following Hugh Laurie's surprise role in Tehran last year.