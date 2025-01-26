Timothée Chalamet returns to SNL with humour, music and Hollywood reflections

Timothée Chalamet returned to Saturday Night Live this week, taking on the dual role of host and musical guest for the third time. The Oscar-nominated actor brought his characteristic blend of charm and self-deprecating humour, playfully addressing his experiences in Hollywood, including his near-misses at awards shows and his often-discussed facial hair.

Timothée's opening monologue directly tackled the jokes made about him at the 2025 Golden Globes. Focusing on his new facial hair, he quipped, “This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but the first time hosting it with a little stache and a little goatee.” As the camera zoomed in for a close-up, he added, “Yeah. That’s 37 hairs right there.”