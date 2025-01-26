Timothée Chalamet returns to SNL with humour, music and Hollywood reflections

Timothée Chalamet returned to Saturday Night Live this week, taking on the dual role of host and musical guest for the third time. The Oscar-nominated actor brought his characteristic blend of charm and self-deprecating humour, playfully addressing his experiences in Hollywood, including his near-misses at awards shows and his often-discussed facial hair.
Timothée's opening monologue directly tackled the jokes made about him at the 2025 Golden Globes. Focusing on his new facial hair, he quipped, “This is my third time hosting Saturday Night Live, but the first time hosting it with a little stache and a little goatee.” As the camera zoomed in for a close-up, he added, “Yeah. That’s 37 hairs right there.”
The Dune star also humorously addressed his recurring experience of being nominated for awards but ultimately losing. He joked, “I just keep losing, and each time it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting.” This was followed by a comedic montage of his facial expressions as presenters announced other nominees.
In a comical sketch, Timothée practised a mock acceptance speech, only to have the faux award presented to SNL cast member Kenan Thompson, mirroring his real-life experiences at award ceremonies. Kenan, in true comedic fashion, was prepared with his own acceptance speech, adding to the sketch's humour.
Before his musical performances, Timothée hinted at his song choices, suggesting they wouldn't be Dylan's most well-known hits. He commented, “[SNL is] either really nice for letting me do this or incredibly mean and this is all a big prank.”
Introduced by Adam Sandler, Timothée performed a set of Bob Dylan's lesser-known songs, beginning with a soulful rendition of Three Angels, followed by Outlaw Blues. For his second musical number, he delivered an emotionally charged performance of Dylan’s Tomorrow is a Long Time.