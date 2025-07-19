Check out these 7 new series, movies and specials releasing on OTT platforms this week

From sci-fi missions and crime thrillers to heartfelt comedies and family adventures, this week brings a mix of fresh OTT releases across genres. Whether you’re in the mood for action, drama or a dose of humour, these seven new titles offer something for everyone.
Drama: To Kill a Monkey
This 8-episode Nigerian crime drama follows Efemini, a desperate man. After reuniting with an old friend, he dives into cybercrime to escape his struggles — each step pulling him deeper into moral compromise, risking relationships and blurring the line between survival and self-destruction. July 18. On Netflix.
Comedy: Acapulco
Season 4 of Acapulco follows Máximo in two timelines — older Máximo tries to restore Las Colinas to its former glory, while young Máximo in 1986 faces fierce competition after the resort loses its top status. His bold strategies risk friendships, ambition clashes with loyalty and both versions chase redemption in different ways. July 23. On Apple TV+
Adventure: Paddington in Peru
Paddington travels with the Brown family to the Amazon after learning Aunt Lucy has gone missing. Their journey turns into an adventure through jungles, myths and memories. As they search for her, they uncover clues, confront villains and ultimately rediscover the true meaning of home and family. July 18. On Netflix
Sci-Fi: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3)
The latest season begins with a daring mission to rescue crewmates from the deadly Gorn. The crew faces emotional fallout, deepening relationships and bizarre new adventures — from zombie horrors to rom-com detours. Each episode blends classic sci-fi with heartfelt growth, pushing characters into bold, uncharted territory. July 18. On JioHotstar.
Action: The Phoenician Scheme
After surviving an assassination attempt, a powerful businessman reaches out to his long-lost daughter, now living as a nun, to become his heir. Together, they travel to Phoenicia to finance his grand project, facing spies, betrayals and ethical dilemmas. In the end, he chooses family and meaning over ambition and greed. July 18. On BookMyShow Stream.
Action: Bhairavam
In a village called Devipuram, three childhood friends — Seenu, Gajapathi and Varadha — set out to protect a valuable temple land worth INR 1,000 crore. But when a corrupt minister tries to take control, their friendship is tested. Betrayals unfold, leading to conflict, revenge and a fight for justice. Language: Telugu. July 18. On Zee5.
Comedy: Vir Das: Fool Volume
After unexpectedly losing his voice before what would’ve been his biggest show, Vir Das reinvents his act. Filmed across Mumbai, New York and London, the special blends sharp wit and honesty as he explores silence, self-doubt, rediscovering joy and the power of human connection through compassionate comedy. July 18. On Netflix.