9-YO Binita Chetry from Assam makes history as second runner-up at Britain’s Got Talent

Binita earned her place as the second runner-up during the finale held on Saturday night, with her family noting she is likely the first Indian contestant to make it to the final stage of the show.

The competition concluded with British magician Harry Moulding taking the top prize, while LED dance troupe 'The Blackouts' claimed second place.

In a video shared on the official BGT social media pages, Binita expressed heartfelt thanks to her supporters, especially viewers in the UK, for their votes and encouragement. She also credited fans across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and other Asian countries for giving her the strength to perform on an international platform.

Binita thanked Chief Minister Sarma for his support, expressing her wish to meet him personally and convey her gratitude.

She also acknowledged support from Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, who contributed Rs 5 lakh for her finale preparations, and from local MLA and Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Her father, Amar Chetry, who operates a small broiler chicken farm and is active in community service, recognized her talent early on and arranged for her training first in Guwahati and later in Jaipur, under the mentorship of her aunt Amrita Devi and choreographer Hardik Rawat, said Nanda Kirati Dewan, coordinator of the BGT Binita Chetry Support Group.

Binita’s routines weren't just athletic but also technically demanding and featured moves like backflips. Binita consistently won over both the judges and the audience throughout her time on the show.