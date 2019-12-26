Be there at the 16th Guru M.L Koser Award ceremony organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra in the memory of Guru M.L Koser ji, founder of Pracheen Kala Kendra. Like every year stalwarts in the field of classical music will be honoured and this year Vocalist Pt. Dinanth Mishra and tabla wizard Pt. Gobinda Bose will be conferred with the Samman.

The award ceremony will be followed by a tabla recital by Pt. Gobinda Bose accompanied with Bijay Mishra on sarangi and Hiranmoy Mitra on harmonium. There will also be a vocal recital by Pt. Dinanath Mishra who will be accompanied by Debashis Adhikary on tabla and Hiranmoy Mitra on harmonium.

Date: Sunday December 29

Time 6pm

Venue: Uttam Mancha