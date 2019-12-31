There’s something for everyone in the City of Joy on new year’s eve. Whether you want to go dancing with your squad, or on a pub crawl or even a good ol' family dinner, you can do it all in Kolkata on the night of December 31. City eateries and premium lounges have curated a spectacular range of pocket-friendly festivities and offers to help you bid adieu to 2019 in style. Here’s everything that you can do to end the year with a bang:

Calcutta Cricket & Football Club

CC&FC is organizing the coolest New Year’s Eve night with a gig featuring Prateek Bhaduri & Mansi Scott. Also, expect amazing beverages and grills. Passes available at the club office.

When: 8 pm

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Kolkata’s plushest property has something for everyone, and has two extravagant New Year’s Eve parties set up. At The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, you’ll find the highest party in town, The Runway 2020 party at the rooftop lounge 3132, which will feature live DJ acts, unlimited Global Buffet and live entertainment. At Wave 2020 party at The Deck, you’ll find poolside music, unlimited Barbeque Buffet, flair bartenders, longest Pool & Island DJ Console. There’s also going to be a 90's Blockbuster night at Westin Ballroom & Lawn.

When: 8 pm

Find the finest drinks at 3132

JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata

DJ Girish is all set to get your feet tapping with his power-packed Bollywood grooves this new year's eve at the Grand Ballroom at JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata. Plus, at JW Kitchen, you’ll find a scrumptious new year’s eve brunch and a dinner buffet. The hotel’s fine diner Vintage Asia will also serve a la carte lunch and dinner menu for new year’s eve.

When: 12 pm

Taj Bengal

Trust Taj Bengal to curate the finest experiences to usher in the new year in style. Cal 27 will host a multi-cuisine dinner buffet with select beverages at 7:30 p.m. The Grill By The Pool is offering a sizzling buffet of live grills, seafood, roasts, desserts with music and select beverages. At The Junction, you’ll find a musical New Year's Eve with beverages and appetisers from around the world.

When: 7:30 pm

An array of scrumptious desserts at Taj Bengal

Refinery091

Bring in the new year with a firework of surprises as DJ Puneet pumps up the bass at the Bailamos 2020 New Year Bash, featuring unlimited drinks, flair juggling, live music and much more!

When: 8 m

TopCat CCU

If you’re looking for something really high-octane, we’ve got just the lead for you. Electronica sensation 8-Bit Culprit goes live with some exclusive bootlegs at TOPCat CCU along with Adnan, so expect the finest of techno sounds.

When: 9 pm

8-Bit Culprit goes live at TopCat CCU tonight



The Astor

Usher in the New Year with Emcee Rai and an array of other star performers of Zee Bangla Saregamapa and Amul Star Voice as their in-house DJ Roy churns out happening music all night. You can also savour their melt-in-the-mouth kebabs and Astor Murgh Chakori with Hara Pudina Chutney and make the most of their unlimited premium drinks and beverages.

When: 8 pm

The Lords and Barons

If you want to stay out late, Lords and Barons is the perfect lounge bar for you. DJs PSYNC and Akash Tejas will spin some hits till 3 am and you’ll also find incredible cocktails and the best of fusion cuisine, meaty sliders, kebabs and much more.

When: 7 pm

The Parking Lot

At The Parking Lot, it's a non-stop party for 12 hours from 2 pm to 2 am. The joint is having a 31st Eve bash with great food and cocktails and free shots every hour. DJ Javed is all set to get you into the party groove with the hits of 2019.

When: 2 pm

A glimpse at The Parking Lot

M Bar Kitchen

Come, party with DJ Manish & DJ Spade as they bring the best hits of 2019 at M Bar Kitchen with some amazing items on the menu and electrifying lights.

When: 8 pm

Ozora

DJ Rik & DJ Vicky are all set to get you into the party groove at Ozora. The bar is stocked with an unlimited premium selection of whisky, wine, gin, rum, vodka and beer along with unlimited sheesha. It will also feature a sumptuous buffet dinner and some lip-smacking starters. Oh, watch out for the fireworks!

When: 9 pm