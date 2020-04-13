In these testing times, all we need is to stay together and encourage each other. And Tericom, with its ‘Up Your Game’ online sessions, is doing just that.

Till now, Tericom has hosted a variety of speakers including Shubhika Singh, Counselling Psychologist, Aishwarya Biswas of Auli Lifestyle, Seema Sapru, Principal, The Heritage School and Rita Bhimani, Founder-CEO, Ritam Communications who have engaged their audiences into interesting discussions and lifted their spirit during this lockdown.

And today at 4.30 pm, you can catch up with Bangalore-based Satyarup Siddhanta, the youngest mountaineer in the world and the first from India to climb both the Seven Summits as well as Seven Volcanic Summits.



The last session will be held with Mayanka Singhai, dietician and nutritionist on April 15 at 4.30 pm.

Ritusmita Biswas and Tehnaz Dastoor, the brains behind the initiative agreed to the fact that “Self-Quarantine is also about self-love and we should not stop when it comes to developing or honing our skills. If you have free time, now is the time for self-development and introspection and through these video sessions, we urge you all to do so.”