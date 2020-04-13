Unleashing your culinary creativity during the lockdown? Add more zing to it by enrolling for a competition online and win prizes galore.

Munching Monks (curated by Tanmay Basak) presents to you a first of its kind competition encouraging chefs – young and old, professional and amateur to showcase their best recipes and win exciting prizes. The recipes will be judged by Chef Swarup Chatterjee, Chef De Cuisine, Afraa, Chef Manoj Das, Sous Chef, Sonar Tori and Chef Sandip Yadav, Sr. Chef De Partie and Chef Abhijit Dey - Chef De Partie, Afraa.

Based on the appearance of the dish, presentation, innovation and nutritional values, the participants will be evaluated. The Best of the Best Dishes with cumulative highest view (Popular Choice) will get 1 night complementary stay with Breakfast for 2 at Howard Johnson Kolkata. And Best of the Best Dish (Jury's Choice) will get Rs.1500 complementary dine-in voucher from The Bhoj Company Restaurant, Kolkata.

Links to join Competition -

https://www.facebook.com/group s/159751014147600



For any query text us at

https://www.facebook.com/munch ingmonks



Till 30th April 2020



