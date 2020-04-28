This World Dance Day, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, the multi-dimensional arts space will be hosting Dance: Formality, Fluidity, Commodity on its digital platform. The panel discussion scheduled on April 29 will unfurl the aesthetics of dancing, through an eclectic session that will include Urmimala Sarkar and Aishika Chakraborty. Moderated by Kathakali Jana, the session aims to unpack, deconstruct and question the unquestionable norms by following historical trajectories, evolving formations and the emergent changes in Indian dance, across the realms of classical, folk, contemporary and popular, that are coming about through politically inflected interactions between tradition, nationalism and today’s globalised market economy.”

Talking about the session, Richa Agarwal Chairperson, Kolkata Centre For Creativity offers, “On this World Dance Day, we are celebrating dance as a creative art form and would address certain issues of the shifts that dance in India went through and is going through gradually. We feel this would be an insightful and enriching learning experience for the participants and enthusiasts.”