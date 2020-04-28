The second season of Hungama Artist Aloud #StayAtHome #StayEntertained is back and it promises to be bigger and better. The on-going digital festival that brought together singers like Sunita Rao, Manasi Scott and many others in the last version, has 13 new artistes for this edition.

The digital festival that began on April 27 already saw three mellifluous singers jamming with their fans. Today, April 28, singers Hardeep Grewal, Poorvi Koutish and Siddharth Basrur will take charge and make the evening melodious. On Wednesday, to ward off your mid-week blues will be Paroma Dasgupta, Dev Negi and Astitva. On Thursday there will be two performances by The Suryansh Project and Preety Bhalla and on the concluding day – May 1, Shreya Sharma and Sanah Moidutty will take charge and bring down the curtain to this edition.

Speaking about the festival Dev Negi said, “While social distancing is important to beat the current situation, it is easier said than done. I am glad that platforms like Hungama Artist Aloud are using the digital medium to offer users easy avenues to entertain themselves. I am looking forward to performing some of my favourite songs and interacting with my fans live on Facebook.”