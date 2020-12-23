Nrityangan Kathak Kendra presents Nritya Navakiran, a classical dance extravaganza kickstarting on December 26. To be held at Rangamancha, EZCC, the dance festival will continue will December 27.

Expect solo and duet performances by renowned danseuse of different forms at the Salt Lake venue. The program intends to provide encouragement to the classical dance enthusiasts in this performance starved year hit by the pandemic. This two-day festival will be featuring young artist in Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Odissi, Mohiniyattam, Kuchipudi and Gaudiya Nritya.

Paramita Maitra Secretary Nrityangan Kathak Kendra said, “We are really excited for the two days dance festival. We artists were missing the stage badly, since a long time we haven’t performed in front of our lovable audience. We have taken the initiative for providing the stage to our young dancers, so we are hoping for a positive outcome”.