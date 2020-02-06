Rhythmania is back with its second season and the father-son duo – Tanmoy and Shiladitya Bose would be joined by the prolific singer Mahalakshmi Iyer. While the senior Bose is known for his classical notes, the junior one is a master in electronic music or EDM and together they have mesmerised the city with their evolved soundscape. Season 2 will be a compilation of new-age Fusion Electronic Dance, Music, Jazz, World Folk, Mediterranean and Indian Classical and they will rustle up a storm.

Date: 8th February, 2020, 8 pm onwards

Venue: Dakshin Kalikata Sansad (DKS), 93/1B, Rashbehari Avenue, Deshapriya Park, Kolkata - 700029