Don't miss out on this one!

This Friday Drishya with Culture Monks and Alliance française du Bengale are hosting a special screening of Ritwik Ghatak's iconic film Titas Ekti Nadir Naam to commemorate the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.

You can also catch a talk by eminent poet, essayist and educationist Professor Avik Majumdar on the movie and Ghatak's filmography.

When: February 14

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

Venue: Alliance française du Bengale