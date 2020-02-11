Alliance francaise du Bengale is set to host a special screening of Ritwik Ghatak's Titas Ekti Nadir Naam this Friday
This Friday Drishya with Culture Monks and Alliance française du Bengale are hosting a special screening of Ritwik Ghatak's iconic film Titas Ekti Nadir Naam to commemorate the death anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.
You can also catch a talk by eminent poet, essayist and educationist Professor Avik Majumdar on the movie and Ghatak's filmography.
When: February 14
Time: 6.30 pm onwards
Venue: Alliance française du Bengale