Playback singer Jolly Mukherjee is set enliven Lake Club today with his mellifluous renditions of some of the evergreen numbers that he has sung over the last three decades.

Mukherjee who completes 33 glorious years in the industry will regale the audience with his numerous hit songs along with his personal favourites of legendary Bollywood singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Hemant Kumar and of course RD Burman. Known as the king of strings, his uncanny vocal resemblance to RD Burman makes his live shows a must watch. He will be accompanied on stage by RD Burman’s musicians Raj Sodha (Saxophone & English Flute), Kishore Sodha (Trumpet), Blasco Monsorate (Trombone), Nitin Shankar (Indian & Latin Percussions) along with host of talented musicians of the city of joy. Priyanka Mitra will join Jolly on stage for the duets.

Expect songs like Awara Banjara, Chandni O Meri Chandni, Goriya Re Goriya, Aar Ya Paar, Meri Sahebaan, Aaj Hum Tum O Sanam, Muqabla, Dil Dil Dil, Chahe Meri Jaan Tu Lele Chahe and Yeh Shahar Hain Aman Ka amongst others to fill the air.

Talking about his journey so far, Mukherjee says, "I have been fortunate enough to sing for and also work in close association with the best musical geniuses of the Indian music industry. The journey has been pretty long and satisfying and I am still raring to go. I am thankful to the Lake Club authority for acknowledging my musical journey and hosting this event for such a wonderful audience. I will be singing some of the landmark songs of my career and also pay tribute to the musical greats who have inspired me to love music and sing along. The love that I have received from my mentors, to co - singers and my fans is truly unparalleled.”

Details: 14th February, 2020 at 7 pm, Lake Club