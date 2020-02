London-based percussionist Sarathy Korwar makes the most exploratory and insightful music as he fuses his cultural identity with his global soundscape. His last studio album 'More Arriving,' was a dark, edgy outing featuring homegrown hip hop talents and beat poets many from Mumbai. Catch Korwar live in Kolkata for a performance at The Jam.

Venue: At Vault Lounge Bar.

When: 7 pm