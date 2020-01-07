Gear up for a fun Friday at Tolly Club as they host Celebrating Woodstock. The evening will help you unwind and have a great time with interesting music line-ups, sumptous food and potent drinks. First, it will be Classic Kid Sid - Sid Sharma, spreading the classic sound from the mid 60's to 90’s, followed by Luke Kenny who will further enliven the evening with his infectious mixes. To add jazz to the evening there will be Gary Lawyer who is known for his works predominantly in Western and Bollywood music.

When: January 10, 4 pm onwards

Where: Tolly Club