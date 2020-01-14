Do you have the Cricket ka keeda in you? Do you like updating your system with every small and big dope about Cricket? Then this one should not be missed. Be there at Starmark and hear former Indian cricketer and Bengal coach W.V. Raman as he launches his book The Winning Sixer Leadership Lessons to Master. Boria Majumdar and Deep Dasgupta will also be there making the session more engaging.

When: Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 6.30pm

Venue: Starmark, South City Mall