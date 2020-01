Head to hammer, the newly refurbished rooftop venue at The Myx Bar & Kitchen, and groove to the beats of singer composer Kanishk Arora as he goes live. His soulful voice will escalate your soul and it’s not something to be missed.

When: Friday, 17th January 2020

Timing: 8 pm to 1am

Where: Hammer, level – 6, The Myx, 20G, Park Street, Kolkata