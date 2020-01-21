Keeping up with its strong culinary game and bringing home flavours from around the globe, the culinary team at Swissôtel Kolkata is all set to host a Bengali Food Festival called “Amar Bangla” at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Café Swiss starting from 24th January to 2nd February 2020.

Guests will be treated to iconic vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes from Mochar Chop, a traditional Bengali to Chenar Mohima and Kochupata Chingri. Paturi, Kosha Manghso are other notable authentic dishes that will satiate the taste buds.

To complete this culinary voyagelook for Makha Sandesh, Nolen Gur Ice Cream, Pati Sapta with the flavors of Nolen Gur- one of the most famous and loved delicacies of Bengalis.

What: Amar Bangla

Where: Cafe Swiss, Swissôtel Kolkata

When: 24th January- 2nd February,

Lunch: 12:30-15:00

Dinner: 17:00-23:00

Reservations:+913366266541

Price: INR 1200+ for lunch & INR 1650+ for dinner