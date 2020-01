Regale in an evening of Indian classical music with Aalap. Organised by Gharana on Jan 23 at Nazrul Shatabarshiki Sadan Madhyamgram, the programme will feature performances by Pt Ranu Majumdar on flute and Omkar Dadarkar, vocalist. Also, don’t miss the performance by Odissi exponent Tiasa Saha, Kuchipudi performance by Praggya Mukherjee and Hiranmoy Mitra on Harmonium.

Time: 4.30 pm

Venue: Nazrul Shatabarshiki Sadan Madhyamgram

Date: Jan 23