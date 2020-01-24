Hammer, the newly refurbished rooftop venue at The Myx Bar & Kitchen is just a month old and it’s already killing the scene with many highlighting traits. All set to celebrate the spirit of freedom, Hammer is introducing a specially curated menu on the occasion of Republic Day this year. Head to Hammer and indulge your taste buds with the inclusive and diverse creation rejoicing the plethora of Indian flavours.

Date: 26th January, 2020

Venue: Hammer

Time: Monday to Thursday- 12 Noon to 12 Midnight and Friday to Sunday- 12 to 1 am

Pocket Pinch: Rs. 1500/- + taxes with alcohol

For Reservations: +917439243082