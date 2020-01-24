Get your hands on The Gateway Edit, a two-day exhibit featuring a line of exclusive merchandise by renowned menswear designer Shivan & Narresh. Catering to the unique and evolving ideology of millennials who perceive luxury in experiences, the label aims at giving a bold, confident and sophisticated global luxury holidaywear solutions rooted in culture but forward in approach and design application. Their stunning ensemble has been a hit with global icons like Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian and Mindy Kaling.

Also, get a first-hand styling tip at the multi-designer store

Date: January 25 & 26, 2020

Venue: Dapper store

Time: 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm