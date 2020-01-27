Talented musicians and comedians to enthrall you at the 6th season of Imperial Blue Superhit Nights in Kolkata
After travelling to cities like Guwahati and Ambala, Imperial Blue Superhit Nights in association with Hero has finally reached Kolkata! The 6th season of the 11-city tour, will see an overdose of comedy by Sunil Grover accompanied with entrancing performances by your favourite musical duo Vishal & Shekhar. The mind blowing artiste line up also includes Jassi Gill, Bpraak, Zubeen Garg and KK.Mohan.
When: February 1, 4pm.
Where: Nicco Park Lawn 3,Salt Lake City,Kolkata.
