After travelling to cities like Guwahati and Ambala, Imperial Blue Superhit Nights in association with Hero has finally reached Kolkata! The 6th season of the 11-city tour, will see an overdose of comedy by Sunil Grover accompanied with entrancing performances by your favourite musical duo Vishal & Shekhar. The mind blowing artiste line up also includes Jassi Gill, Bpraak, Zubeen Garg and KK.Mohan.

When: February 1, 4pm.

Where: Nicco Park Lawn 3,Salt Lake City,Kolkata.

Details available