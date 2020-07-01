Indus Creed frontman Uday Benegal is offering a comprehensive course in booking, touring, recording and live-streaming from home. Open to both solo artistes and bands, the acclaimed guitarist will talking about various aspects of modern-day music-making like recording, touring, booking and live-streaming from home. Conceptualised in collaboration with True School of Music, it will practically deal with all the practical aspects of launching and effectively sustaining a career as a performing musician.

