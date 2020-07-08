Catch up with Farooq Chaudhry, acclaimed international dance producer, as he goes live with National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) tomorrow at Utkarsh: Beyond Traditional Dance Models I Talk.

Choudhry, the man behind Akram Khan Dance Company will be talking about his journey as an international dance producer offering advice, insights and creative ways to optimise practice both as an individual artiste and company, in the live session. Known for his out of the box ideas, Chaudhry would share his journey as well as and shed light on the direction for the way forward for artistes in the post COVID world.

Date: 9th July 2020

Time: 4.00pm IS