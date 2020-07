Get ready to immerse yourself in the beautiful melody of Indian classical music with WEBaithaks. In its eighth episode, the online baithak (soiree) organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra, will make you sway to Rajat Prasanna’s flute recital. The flautist, the grandson of maestro Pt Raghunath Prasanna will be performing with young sensation Mahavir Chandrawat on Tabla.

Friday, 24th July 2020, 8 pm onwards