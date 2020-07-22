A documentary film has its own charm. Full of facts and no fluff or drama, the medium has a niche audience. And catering to the cinematic demand of this niche group, Emami Arts is hosting Online Documentary Film Festival. The ongoing festival that will conclude on July 31 with a panel discussion, brings to you award-winning films by four Indian documentary filmmakers - Supriyo Sen, Pankaj Rishi Kumar, Miriam Chandy Menacherry & Haobam Paban Kumar.

The programme is conceptualised and curated by artist, writer and curator, Ushmita Sahu and it include online film viewing and conversation with filmmakers. The documentaries that can be watched online till July 26 includes Swimming Through The Darkness (2018) and The Way Back Home (2003) by Supriyo Sen; Janani Juliet (2019) and Three Men & A Bulb (2006) by Pankaj Rishi Kumar; Lyari Notes (2015) and The Rat Race (2011) by Miriam Chandy Menacherry and Phum Shang (Floating Life) (2014) and Mr India (2009) by Haobam Paban Kumar.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nuBlKSo-TIiHfX0bA-qFyA