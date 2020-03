This Women’s Day, gather at the Golden Threshold of the University of Hyderabad, for a heritage walk followed by an open mic session at the Rajkumari Indira Devi Hall. Named after the first poetry collection of Sarojini Naidu, the event is a nod to her legacy as well. 10 am onwards. Entry: `100 per person. Details: 83096-67792. On March 8.