Metal sensation Bhayanak Maut is set to perform in the city this week. The band which features a new vocalist, Aman Virdi, has been releasing a lot of new music since they got back from their hiatus. They will go live at the upcoming Jamsteady; the show will also feature an opening performance by Kolkata-based extreme metal outfit Good as Gross.

Where: TopCat CCU

When: March 13, Friday. 8:30 pm