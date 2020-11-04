To mark the centenary year of the award-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray, Kolkata Centre for Creativity is conducting a series of online talk sessions - Ray: Speak through graphic design.

The talks will broadly focus on Ray’s outstanding contribution in the field of graphic designing and various other creative manifestations of the celebrated genius. It will bring up a comparative outlook between 21st-century character and set designing techniques that were prevalent during Ray's time. The first edition of the series took place in the month of May 2020 and the fourth and final talk session of this series is scheduled for Saturday, November 7 on Zoom Webinar and Facebook.

This session is in collaboration with the Society for the Preservation of Satyajit Ray Archives and the prestigious panel will have Ray’s son Sandip Ray, Soukarya Ghosal, film director, Siladitya Sen, film critic and essayist. It will be moderated by Riddhi Goswami, Assistant Professor, Heritage Institute of Technology and Member of Ray Society. The talk will focus on Ray’s dedication to frame his characters and how he gave them life by sketching every scene of the film in his mind, the costumes, jewellery, backdrop and setting for films like 'Pather Panchali', ‘Gupi Gain Bagha Bain’ and ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe’

To join the closing session of this series of Ray: Speak through Graphic Design, visit https://www. kolkatacentreforcreativity. org/program