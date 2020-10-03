Catch two captivating and edgy performances at Act IV Ctrl.Alt.Femme by At the Still Point, a crowd-funded dance platform curated and produced by Artsforward. The productions are more than just a dance; they are an intervention into the current artist-audience relationship and seek to make the community a stakeholder in the nurturing and creation of dancers and their practice.

The first performance, Amorphous, is a story of a female body devised by Ronita Mookerji and Priyanshi Vasani that explores what happens when a body reaches an 'amorphic' state. Aired live from Mumbai and Bangalore, Amorphous is a visual journal of moving portraits.

The second production - Atho Hidimba Katha is a play that challenges the status quo via an exciting amalgamation of movement, text, music and performance through Hidimba, a demoness from Mahabharata. While telling her story of the jungle life as a part of the mother nature, Hidimba brings out the parallel story of her mistrust, pain and deprivation which do not agree to the most accepted narrative of the epic itself. Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Antara Mukherjee, Atasi Das, Titas Dutta, Nabadeepa Ghosh and others the 100-minute play will be live-streamed on the Facebook page.

Amorphous (60 mins) at 11 am, on Zoom

Atho Hidimba Katha (100 mins) at 7 pm, on Facebook Closed Group

Tickets available at https://linktr.ee/Artsforward? fbclid= IwAR17RakZZA0ZSxVs9gTNzFj55vnJ wHpL8a750Fnno9ZguX0vHUQm2XG46s Y