The Nehru Centre The High Commission of India, London presents an evening of classical instrumental music for the connoisseurs of the genre. The World Peace and Harmony Concert will witness Shri Subrata De on Sitar and Shri Durjay Bhaumik on Tabla creating an unforgettable symphony.

On Friday 30th October 2020 from 7.30 pm in official Facebook and Twitter pages of The Nehru Centre.